South San Francisco initiative encourages residents to clean drains

South San Francisco could be getting one to three inches of rain which is why cleaning out storm drains is a new volunteer initiative. Another big Bay Area storm system means water will be pouring into storm drains in South San Francisco that is, unless they're filled with junk.

