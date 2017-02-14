Sign at AT&T's flagship San Francisco store
AT&T is accelerating its rollout of LTE-M , an IoT network that's already being used to track shipping containers and pallets, monitor water use, and connect fleets to the internet. The carrier said Tuesday it will have nationwide LTE-M coverage in the U.S. by the middle of this year, six months ahead of schedule.
