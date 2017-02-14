SF suing massage parlor for allegedly prostitution
The city of San Francisco is suing a Financial District massage parlor alleging that the business is in fact a brothel and has been for years, the city attorney's office announced Tuesday. In the lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court Tuesday morning, City Attorney Dennis Herrera is seeking to close the Queen's Health Center at 325 Kearny St., sell its property at auction and levy thousands of dollars in penalties.
