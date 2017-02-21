Self-driving car involved in SF accident

Self-driving car involved in SF accident

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A self-driving version of the Chevy Bolt was involved in a recent crash in San Francisco, according to state records. No one was injured in the accident, which didn't appear to be the fault of the Bolt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... 22 hr Magic Utah Uwear 4
Sanctuary city morbid humor Thu Impeach Jerry Brown 2
Twitter to shut down the entire website Thu first amendment 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Wed koool 6
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Feb 21 Inquisitor 30
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 21 MAGA2016 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC