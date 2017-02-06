Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th...

Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit overblown

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is weighing the appeal concerning President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, is the federal appeals court conservatives have long ridiculed as the "nutty 9th" or the "9th Circus." Covering a huge swath of territory - nine western states plus Guam - the San Francisco-based court handles far more cases than any other federal appeals court, including some rulings that have invoked furor from conservatives over the years.

