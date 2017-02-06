Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit overblown
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is weighing the appeal concerning President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, is the federal appeals court conservatives have long ridiculed as the "nutty 9th" or the "9th Circus." Covering a huge swath of territory - nine western states plus Guam - the San Francisco-based court handles far more cases than any other federal appeals court, including some rulings that have invoked furor from conservatives over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ...
|9 hr
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|7
|Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Phart By Text
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sun
|WasteWater
|77
|Teacher Assigns Sex Toy Selfie For Extra Credit (Jun '15)
|Sun
|True Phart
|6
|old nancy plosi losing it
|Feb 3
|Now_What-
|3
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Feb 3
|Now_What-
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC