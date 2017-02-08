San Jose dubbed third best city in America-San Francisco ranks 16th
Washington D.C.-based news magazine U.S. News & World Report ranked 100 American cities this week to determine the best place to live in the United States, judging metros on the local economy, quality of life, desirability, and population growth. The results: San Jose staged something of a coup by rising all the way to third place, behind only Austin, Texas and Denver, Colorado.
