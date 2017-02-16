San Francisco's Summer of Love concert hits major hurdle
A man flashes a peace sign during a rally for a Summer of Love anniversary concert outside City Hall Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in San Francisco. The show might still go on but a concert planned to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love has hit another major bureaucratic hurdle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|18 hr
|Khan
|15
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Wed
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Feb 13
|DR X
|80
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 13
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
|Emergency Aid
|Feb 12
|Phillip Stanley
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC