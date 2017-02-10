San Francisco taxing the rich to pay for free community college
San Francisco will be the first city in the nation to offer free community college to all residents starting this fall, Mayor Ed Lee announced this week. The real estate transfer tax, as it's called, was increased last year for both residential and commercial properties.
