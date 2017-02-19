San Francisco Symphny Youth Orchestra has dynamic new director
In the short time since conductor Christian Reif arrived in San Francisco, he's made a big impression on the Bay Area's classical music scene. Reif, 27, made his San Francisco Symphony debut in 2015, leading a program that included the West Coast premiere of Ted Hearne's "Dispatches"; in 2016, he was named the Symphony's resident conductor.
