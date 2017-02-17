San Francisco Supervisor Demands Apology For Mayor's 'Gestapo' Jibe
The San Francisco city supervisor has demanded a personal apology from the city's mayor for a text the mayor sent to his top staff people comparing Aaron Peskin to the Gestapo. In a private group text, Mayor Ed Lee used the word "gestapo" to describe legislation backed by Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who is Jewish, which would allow the option of putting witnesses under oath when they testify before the board.
