San Francisco Strip Club Patrons Allege Rip-Off

The San Francisco Police Department confirms it's taken more than 20 reports from strip club customers alleging their bank cards were charged thousands without their consent Police confirm at least four San Francisco strip clubs are under criminal investigation after more than 20 patrons filed reports against them, claiming the clubs ran up large, unauthorized charges on their credit or debit cards. A half-dozen of those claims are detailed in a 2015 affidavit in support of a search warrant seeking club financial records obtained by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit.

