San Francisco Strip Club Patrons Alle...

San Francisco Strip Club Patrons Allege Rip-Off

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

The San Francisco Police Department confirms it's taken more than 20 reports from strip club customers alleging their bank cards were charged thousands without their consent Police confirm at least four San Francisco strip clubs are under criminal investigation after more than 20 patrons filed reports against them, claiming the clubs ran up large, unauthorized charges on their credit or debit cards. A half-dozen of those claims are detailed in a 2015 affidavit in support of a search warrant seeking club financial records obtained by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce... 1 hr Wildchild 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 1 hr John C 78
Fairfield area fraud 1 hr Guest 1
News Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o... 12 hr Republican Backlash 9
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Tue anonymous 172
News Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ... Mon Jesus Latter Day ... 6
News Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12) Feb 5 Phart By Text 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC