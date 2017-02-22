San Francisco strengthens legislation prohibiting participation in "Muslim registry"
Concerned about threats to create a national "Muslim registry," San Francisco officials are working to prohibit city agencies from assisting in any way with such an effort. The Board of Supervisors Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee today unanimously approved legislation that would prohibit city agencies from helping in any government program that requires a database or registration program based on religion, ethnicity or national origin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twitter to shut down the entire website
|3 hr
|first amendment
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|13 hr
|Battle Tested
|97
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|18 hr
|koool
|6
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Wed
|solongfarewell
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|30
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
|California braces for a new round of storms
|Mon
|Waco1910
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC