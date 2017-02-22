San Francisco strengthens legislation...

San Francisco strengthens legislation prohibiting participation in "Muslim registry"

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Concerned about threats to create a national "Muslim registry," San Francisco officials are working to prohibit city agencies from assisting in any way with such an effort. The Board of Supervisors Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee today unanimously approved legislation that would prohibit city agencies from helping in any government program that requires a database or registration program based on religion, ethnicity or national origin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Twitter to shut down the entire website 3 hr first amendment 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 13 hr Battle Tested 97
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... 18 hr koool 6
Sanctuary city morbid humor Wed solongfarewell 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Tue Inquisitor 30
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Tue MAGA2016 2
News California braces for a new round of storms Mon Waco1910 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC