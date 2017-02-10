San Francisco restaurants where you can still get a Valentine's
Zuni Cafe still has a few dinner evening tables available around 6 p.m. It's good for dates, especially as it's something of a San Francisco tradition to splurge on an order of their wood-fire roasted chicken for two . Zuni Cafe still has a few dinner evening tables available around 6 p.m. It's good for dates, especially as it's something of a The much-hyped Stones Throw restaurant in Russian Hill has a time slot left - if you're willing to eat early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|1 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|42
|San Francisco BEER Week Feb. 10-19
|1 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|173
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|9 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce...
|Thu
|spud
|16
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Thu
|Now_What-
|6
|Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o...
|Thu
|whats the scoop
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC