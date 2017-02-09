San Francisco Officials Deny Permit F...

San Francisco Officials Deny Permit For Summer Of Love 50th Anniversary Concert

Late last month, a press release went out trumpeting a free concert to be held on June 4 at the Polo Fields on Golden Gate Park in San Francisco celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer Of Love. It appears the announcement went out too soon as the San Francisco Recreation & Park Department has denied a organizers a permit.

