San Francisco lawmakers pass SRO rent...

San Francisco lawmakers pass SRO rental cap

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

It's not easy to get consensus on housing issues at San Francisco City Hall these days, but all 11 city lawmakers voted Tuesday to crack down on illegal tourist rentals in SROs. The bill , introduced by frequent affordable housing agitator Aaron Peskin, makes it illegal for SRO owners to rent to anyone for less than 32 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 3 hr Retribution 46
old nancy plosi losing it 4 hr Well Well 2
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 4 hr Rosa_Winkel 61,396
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) 6 hr Spyder 284
A San Francisco Night 10 hr Ben 2
"Calexit" ----fools group----- 10 hr Calexit fools 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 19 hr anonymous 171
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC