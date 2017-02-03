San Francisco just hired America's first-ever 'director of...

San Francisco just hired America's fi...

The city of San Francisco has hired the country's "first-ever director of financial justice for a city," reports The California Sunday Magazine in a short profile of the director, Anne Stuhldreher. At her post, Stuhldreher will be tasked with determining "which government fines and fees unfairly punish the poor and middle class," in San Francisco, according to Cal Sunday.

