San Francisco is fourth most congested city in the world, says study
Despite what some commuters will say, San Francisco does not in fact have the worst traffic in the world. But it's a close call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|6 hr
|Battle Tested
|92
|California braces for a new round of storms
|11 hr
|Waco1910
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|18 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|anonymous
|177
|The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|Feb 17
|Inquisitor
|20
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC