San Francisco: Hundreds rally against Trump immigration ban
Several hundred people gathered at the Civic Center on Saturday afternoon to rally against President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, which has halted Friday by a federal judge and now faces an appeal. Demonstrators carried signs saying "Love knows no borders," "No ban, no wall," and "Will swap one Trump for 10,000 refugees."
