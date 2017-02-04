San Francisco: Hundreds rally against...

San Francisco: Hundreds rally against Trump immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Several hundred people gathered at the Civic Center on Saturday afternoon to rally against President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, which has halted Friday by a federal judge and now faces an appeal. Demonstrators carried signs saying "Love knows no borders," "No ban, no wall," and "Will swap one Trump for 10,000 refugees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12) 3 hr Phart By Text 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 6 hr WasteWater 77
News Teacher Assigns Sex Toy Selfie For Extra Credit (Jun '15) 11 hr True Phart 6
old nancy plosi losing it Fri Now_What- 3
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Fri Now_What- 4
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... Fri Now_What- 2
News Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15) Feb 2 Venceremos 19
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,350 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC