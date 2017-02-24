San Francisco: Hammer attack leaves 1...

San Francisco: Hammer attack leaves 1 critically injured

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A 49-year-old man is in custody after allegedly attacking another man with a hammer early Friday morning in the San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... 14 hr Magic Utah Uwear 4
Sanctuary city morbid humor Thu Impeach Jerry Brown 2
Twitter to shut down the entire website Thu first amendment 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Wed koool 6
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Feb 21 Inquisitor 30
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 21 MAGA2016 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC