San Francisco firefighters rescue precariously perched pooch

It took 16 firefighters to rescue a precariously perched pooch that had wandered off the side of a bluff at a popular San Francisco oceanside park. San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says the dog's companion called for help after the off-leash pup tumbled partway down the cliff.

