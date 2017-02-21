San Francisco firefighters rescue precariously perched pooch
It took 16 firefighters to rescue a precariously perched pooch that had wandered off the side of a bluff at a popular San Francisco oceanside park. San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says the dog's companion called for help after the off-leash pup tumbled partway down the cliff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|3 hr
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|2
|Twitter to shut down the entire website
|12 hr
|first amendment
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|22 hr
|Battle Tested
|97
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|Wed
|koool
|6
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|30
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
|California braces for a new round of storms
|Feb 20
|Waco1910
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC