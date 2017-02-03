San Francisco Chinatown Blaze Displaces 25 People
A two-alarm fire in Chinatown neighborhood on 1199 Stockton Street in San Francisco on Friday morning. The blaze was first reported at about 7:45 a.m. at 1199 Stockton St., according to fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter.
