San Francisco bans non-rescue puppies, kittens

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation that will only allow pet stores in The City to sell dogs and cats from animal rescue organizations and will prohibit stores from selling puppies and kittens under eight weeks old. "We really do believe that it'll set a great message not just in San Francisco, but across California, nationwide and hopefully worldwide."

