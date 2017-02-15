San Francisco bans non-rescue puppies, kittens
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation that will only allow pet stores in The City to sell dogs and cats from animal rescue organizations and will prohibit stores from selling puppies and kittens under eight weeks old. "We really do believe that it'll set a great message not just in San Francisco, but across California, nationwide and hopefully worldwide."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|14
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|13 hr
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mon
|DR X
|80
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Mon
|Joshua
|1
|Emergency Aid
|Sun
|Phillip Stanley
|2
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Feb 11
|James Ridgeway
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC