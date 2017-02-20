San Francisco 4th most traffic clogged city in the world
When it comes to getting stuck in traffic on the way to and from work, Los Angeles leads the world. Drivers in the car-crazy California metropolis spent 104 hours each driving in congestion during peak travel periods last year.
