Rosa-Linda Advincula Joins San Francisco Federal Credit Union as Community Relations Manager
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2017 -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union announced today that Rosa-Linda Advincula has joined the credit union as the community relations manager. Jude Gogan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, made the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|14 hr
|Dudley
|40
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mon
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Sun
|William
|1
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|4
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 23
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|2
|Twitter to shut down the entire website
|Feb 23
|first amendment
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC