Railroad Earth Welcome Several Guests Over 3 Nights In San Francisco - Photos & Setlists

New Jersey-based jamgrass outfit Railroad Earth held court over three nights at The Fillmore in San Francisco last weekend. Friday's concert featured an opening set by the Jon Stickley Trio and two members of the group - Stickley on guitar and Lindsay Pruett on violin - were brought back during RRE's headlining set.

