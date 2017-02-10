Protests at Planned Parenthood clinic...

Protests at Planned Parenthood clinics met with opposition

Over 300 demonstrators showed up in support of Planned Parenthood at Health Center in San Francisco, Calif. in response to the Defund Planned Parenthood nationwide rallies occurring on Saturday, February 11, 2016.

