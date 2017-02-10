Protests at Planned Parenthood clinics met with opposition
Over 300 demonstrators showed up in support of Planned Parenthood at Health Center in San Francisco, Calif. in response to the Defund Planned Parenthood nationwide rallies occurring on Saturday, February 11, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|20 min
|factsdontmatteran...
|70
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|9 hr
|Zara
|10
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|13 hr
|James Ridgeway
|8
|Illegal Aliens
|13 hr
|James Ridgeway
|1
|As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce...
|19 hr
|davy
|18
|San Francisco BEER Week Feb. 10-19
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|anonymous
|173
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC