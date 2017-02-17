Proposed toll for San Francisco's cro...

Proposed toll for San Francisco's crooked street only fuels the flame of debate

Twice-elected since 2010, San Francisco Supervisor Mark Farrell represents the moneyed crowd atop Pac Heights and Russian Hill while winning kudos for his work on housing affordability, economic development and championing neighborhood health and quality of life issues for his constituents. One of the things threatening that quality of life for neighbors living near iconic Lombard Street has been the veritable explosion of tourists the past few years who flock en masse to walk up and down, stare at, ponder in silence, and immortalize forever in carefully framed selfies the eight soft bends of asphalt that supposedly make this the Crookedest Street in the world.

