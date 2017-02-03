Police seek runaway man who witness a homicide in San Francisco
The San Francisco police department have asked the public's assistance in identifying an individual who may have witnessed a homicide in the Mission Excelsior neighborhood, Sunday morning. According to the police, on Jan. 29, approximately at 9:14 a.m. an assault occurred in the area of Mission Street and Excelsior Avenue and as a result one victim died.
