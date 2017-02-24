Police: Man arrested for shooting female victim in the leg in San Francisco
Officers within the San Francisco police department arrested a suspect, who was responsible for shooting an 18-year-old female victim in downtown San Francisco, Tuesday morning. According to the San Francisco police, 23-year-old Semaj McClure was arrested for attempted murder, resisting or delaying a peace officer and a probation violation.
