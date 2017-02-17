Polar plungers make splash to hepl Special Olympics

Polar plungers make splash to hepl Sp...

Polar plungers make splash to help Special Olympics

13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Participants in the annual Polar Plunge dive into the Bay's frigid waters at the Little Marina Green in San Francisco on Feb. 18. The 3k/5k run benefits the Northern California Special Olympics and ends with a chilly dip in the Bay. 49ers offensive lineman Norman Price and 49ers alumnus Dennis Brown jumped in first.

San Francisco, CA

