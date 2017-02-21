Pinchas Zukerman plays Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms for Chamber Music San Francisco
Since the month of February is likely to evoke thoughts of love, blossoms and the oncoming springtime, it seems an ideal time to focus on an especially enduring love story - a marvelous musician and his beloved violin. The Bay Area will be fortunate to host some special Chamber Music San Francisco concerts showcasing one of the world's most acclaimed violinists, Israeli-born Pinchas Zukerman and his Guarneri del Gesu violin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|6 hr
|American777
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|6 hr
|Inquisitor
|30
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|8 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Mon
|Battle Tested
|92
|California braces for a new round of storms
|Mon
|Waco1910
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Mon
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|177
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC