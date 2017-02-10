Photos: Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett selling San Francisco mansion for $16 million
Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett is selling his Sea Cliff mansion in San Francisco for $16 million, reports Realtor.com. The four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath property encompasses 4,180 square feet.
