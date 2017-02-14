Penguins get Valentine's hearts for nests in San Francisco
Biologist Piper Dwight handed out red hearts to 14 African penguins at the California Academy of Sciences during a feeding Monday. Visitors took photos of the animals grabbing the hearts in their beaks and waddling around their enclosure.
