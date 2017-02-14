Penguins get Valentine's hearts for n...

Penguins get Valentine's hearts for nests in San Francisco

Biologist Piper Dwight handed out red hearts to 14 African penguins at the California Academy of Sciences during a feeding Monday. Visitors took photos of the animals grabbing the hearts in their beaks and waddling around their enclosure.

