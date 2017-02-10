Parade-goers line SF streets to welcome the Year of the Rooster
Thousands of spectators lined the streets in San Francisco Saturday to welcome the Year of the Rooster during the annual Chinese New Year parade. The parade kicked off right on time at 5:15 p.m. at Second and Market Streets with a barrage of firecrackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|30 min
|lides
|74
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|17 hr
|Zara
|10
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|20 hr
|James Ridgeway
|8
|Illegal Aliens
|21 hr
|James Ridgeway
|1
|As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce...
|Sat
|davy
|18
|San Francisco BEER Week Feb. 10-19
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|anonymous
|173
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC