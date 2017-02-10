Parade-goers line SF streets to welco...

Parade-goers line SF streets to welcome the Year of the Rooster

Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

Thousands of spectators lined the streets in San Francisco Saturday to welcome the Year of the Rooster during the annual Chinese New Year parade. The parade kicked off right on time at 5:15 p.m. at Second and Market Streets with a barrage of firecrackers.

