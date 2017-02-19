Opinion: From San Jose council to Clinton to Trump, transparency matters
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came under fire for conducting government business on her personal email account, on a private device, via a private server. She later deleted thousands of emails without an independent review as to whether the deleted emails pertained to the public's business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|177
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|6 hr
|Geezer
|80
|The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|Feb 17
|Inquisitor
|20
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Feb 15
|The rent is too high
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC