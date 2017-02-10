Nudists march in San Francisco street...

Nudists march in San Francisco streets for Valentine's parade

San Francisco Chronicle

The sunny weather worked in favor of a group of nudists who took to the streets on Sunday for the second annual Nude Valentine's Day Parade. The parade began at noon in the Castro District, with the crowd making its way from Jane Warner Plaza to City Hall.

