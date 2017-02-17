No love lost between San Francisco and Marin Summer of Love producer
Timothy Leary addresses a crowd Jan. 14, 1967, at the “Human Be-In” in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco which was a prelude to the “Summer of Love.” Plans for the 50th anniversary celebration of San Francisco's hippie history have been marred by a conflict between the city and Mill Valley producer Boots Hughston, whose permit for a free June 4 concert on the Golden Gate Park Polo Fields to celebrate 1967's Summer of Love was denied last week by a unanimous vote of the recreation and parks commission.
Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
