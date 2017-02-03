News of our Past: Chico air base officials see urgent need for more housing
The view from Main Street, looking west on Third Street, in about 1947. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bob Clark, 63, a Paradise resident for 15 years who worked for the State Department of Water Resources for 12 years, said, “If anyone is responsible for the initial filling of Lake Oroville - that's 3 million acre feet of water - you're looking at him.
