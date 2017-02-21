New study shows stark difference in c...

New study shows stark difference in child poverty among Long Beacha s regions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

A quarter of California's children under age 6 were living in poverty, more than 750,000, as the state emerged from the Great Recession, according to new data from nine local regions on income, demographics, cost of living, social safety programs and other factors. The Geography of Child Poverty in California, a report and interactive map compiled by the San Francisco-based Public Policy Institute of California, offers a trove of information on variations within counties, much of which had never previously been analyzed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ... 7 hr -ROXIE- 2
Sanctuary city morbid humor 19 hr Impeach Jerry Brown 2
Twitter to shut down the entire website Thu first amendment 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Wed Battle Tested 97
News 'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe... Wed koool 6
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Tue Inquisitor 30
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Tue MAGA2016 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC