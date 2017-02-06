More states diss Trump's travel ban
Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court that restoring President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries would "unleash chaos again." The filing with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came early Monday after the White House said it expected the federal courts to reinstate the ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ...
|59 min
|Mikey
|5
|Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Phart By Text
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sun
|WasteWater
|77
|Teacher Assigns Sex Toy Selfie For Extra Credit (Jun '15)
|Sun
|True Phart
|6
|old nancy plosi losing it
|Feb 3
|Now_What-
|3
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Feb 3
|Now_What-
|4
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|Feb 3
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC