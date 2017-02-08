18, 2014, file photo, Circuit Judge Michelle T. Friedland, right, gestures while questioning Barry Bonds' attorney, Dennis Riordan, before an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appe... . FILE - In this March 19, 2012, file photo, 9th U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Richard Clifton hears the United States vs Rizzolo case in the Thomas & Mack Moot Courtroom in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.