Missing Person: 87-year-old man out of San Francisco
Tang was last seen at 12:25 a.m. wearing a white round hat, dark gray jacket and believed to be wearing either dark gray or black pants carrying a silver cane. According to his son, Tang is about 5'5 and weighs about 130-140 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|1 hr
|American777
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|30
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|3 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|22 hr
|Battle Tested
|92
|California braces for a new round of storms
|Mon
|Waco1910
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Mon
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|177
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC