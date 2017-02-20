Man in critical condition after being rescued from garbage pile
A man is in critical condition after he was rescued from a pile of garbage at a San Francisco recycling center this morning, according to fire officials. At about 7 a.m., fire officials responded to a report of a man found inside a garbage heap at Recology SF Recycle Central, located at Pier 96, according to fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter.
