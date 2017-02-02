Man accused of injuring SSF police officer fit for trial
A man suspected of seriously injuring a South San Francisco police officer with a skateboard has been deemed by a judge to be fit to stand trial, San Mateo County prosecutors said today. Luis Ramos-Coreas waived his right to a jury trial on whether he's competent to stand trial and the judge ruled he's competent following a review of two doctors' reports.
