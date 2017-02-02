Man accused of injuring SSF police of...

Man accused of injuring SSF police officer fit for trial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A man suspected of seriously injuring a South San Francisco police officer with a skateboard has been deemed by a judge to be fit to stand trial, San Mateo County prosecutors said today. Luis Ramos-Coreas waived his right to a jury trial on whether he's competent to stand trial and the judge ruled he's competent following a review of two doctors' reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 24 min Battle Tested 72
News Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15) 19 hr Venceremos 19
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... Thu telling it straight 1
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Thu Well Well 3
"Calexit" ----fools group----- Thu A true Californian 2
old nancy plosi losing it Wed Well Well 2
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Wed Rosa_Winkel 61,392
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC