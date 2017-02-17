Machete-wielding assailant attack, rob victim in San Francisco
A 42-year-old man was able to walk to the hospital Tuesday night in San Francisco's Inner Mission District after having been attacked with a machete and robbed by at least four people, police said. At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery near the corner of Harrison and Cesar Chavez streets, according to police.
