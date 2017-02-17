Last Call 4 A.M.? California May Push...

Last Call 4 A.M.? California May Push Back Bar Closing Times

The bill proposed Tuesday by state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco, would let municipalities set their own last call times. The Los Angeles Times reported that communities could decide to go as late as 4 a.m. Currently, the last call time across the state is 2 a.m. Wiener's predecessor in the Legislature, former Sen. Mark Leno, tried in 2013 to give cities more flexibility in setting last call times.

