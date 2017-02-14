Indian student shot in Milpitas garage
Milpitas police are probing the shooting on Feb. 10 of Vamshi Reddy Mamidala in the parking garage of the Ilara Apartments Two days before he was shot to death in the garage of a Milpitas apartment building, Vamshi Reddy Mamidala spoke on the phone with his family in India. He did not have encouraging news.
