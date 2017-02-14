Hundreds expected to flock to Valentine's Day Pillow Fight
A free-for-all involving hundreds of participants armed with pillows is set to take place Tuesday evening in San Francisco as part of an annual Valentine's Day tradition. The Great San Francisco Valentine's Day Pillow Fight will commence at 6 p.m. at Justin Herman Plaza, where crowds of strangers will playfully smack each other with pillows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|2 hr
|Khan
|15
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|12 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Wed
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mon
|DR X
|80
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 13
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
|Emergency Aid
|Feb 12
|Phillip Stanley
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC