Hundreds expected to flock to Valentine's Day Pillow Fight

A free-for-all involving hundreds of participants armed with pillows is set to take place Tuesday evening in San Francisco as part of an annual Valentine's Day tradition. The Great San Francisco Valentine's Day Pillow Fight will commence at 6 p.m. at Justin Herman Plaza, where crowds of strangers will playfully smack each other with pillows.

