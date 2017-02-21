How to Watch the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet Live Online

The biggest night in Hollywood is just around the corner - no not the Oscars, the red carpet because everyone knows that what celebrities will be wearing is a lot more important than the extremely prestigious awards they'll be receiving. So how can you get in on the red carpet action without actually being there? Well, because it's 2017 you'll be able to livestream and judge all your favorite stars' fashion choices from the comfort of your home.

