How to make momos, The himalayas' favorite dumpling
These steamed, meat-filled Nepalese dumplings come from Binita Pradhan, the entrepreneur behind Bini's Kitchen in San Francisco, CA. These dumplings, just one of our favorites from around the world , are momos, the staple snack/meal/obsession from Tibet and Nepal, usually filled with yak, beef, or chicken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|37 min
|WasteWater
|93
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|10 hr
|American777
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|30
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|12 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|California braces for a new round of storms
|Mon
|Waco1910
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Mon
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|177
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC