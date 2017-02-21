How to make momos, The himalayas' fav...

How to make momos, The himalayas' favorite dumpling

These steamed, meat-filled Nepalese dumplings come from Binita Pradhan, the entrepreneur behind Bini's Kitchen in San Francisco, CA. These dumplings, just one of our favorites from around the world , are momos, the staple snack/meal/obsession from Tibet and Nepal, usually filled with yak, beef, or chicken.

